Student from Warangal goes missing in USA

By ANI Published Date - 9 May 2024, 08:31 PM

Rupesh Chandra Chintakindi

Warangal: Rupesh Chandra Chintakindi, an Indian student hailing from Warangal, has been reported missing in Chicago of the United States of America since May 2. The father of the student who has gone missing has sought the government’s help to bring back his son safely.

Sadanandam, who is the father of Rupesh Chandra Chintakindi, said that no contact has been established with his son since May 2 and urged the Centre to take swift action in this regard.

“On December 11, my son went to the USA for a Masters degree. It’s been five months and he used to be in contact with me regularly through WhatsApp calls or regular calls. But since May 2, there has been no contact with him. We waited for one or two days and out of fear, we inquired with the roommates. They said that our son went out on April 30 and said that he would return in two days. So we made a complaint with the police with the help of roommates,” the missing student’s father told ANI.

Father further added that they also contacted Union Minister and Telangana BJP chief G Kishan Reddy over this matter.

We contacted the Chief Secretary, we also contacted Kishan Reddy and gave a representation to him. We also approached the Indian Embassy. Yet we didn’t get any updates about our son. We urge the government to take the action in a way to bring back our son safely and fast.

Meanwhile, the office of Union Minister Kishan Reddy said that his office is following up with the External Affairs Ministry.”. The Consulate General of India in Chicago said it was in touch with the police and Indian diaspora to locate/reestablish contact with Rupesh Chandra Chintakindi. In a post on X, the Consulate General of India in Chicago stated, “The Consulate is deeply concerned learning that Indian student Rupesh Chandra Chintakindi is incommunicado since 2nd May. Consulate is in touch with the police and the Indian diaspora hoping to locate/reestablish contact with Rupesh.” The Chicago police, in a statement, have urged people to provide information to the police if they locate Rupesh Chintakindi. According to the statement, he was missing from the 4300 block of N Sheridan Road.

Earlier in April, an Indian student who has been missing since March this year was found dead in the US state of Ohio, the Consulate General of India in New York said.