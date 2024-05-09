Upset over argument with partner, man ends life

The victim, identified as Imroz Patel (29), a software employee from Tandur, was staying in a rented house with the woman at Upparpally in Rajendranagar.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 May 2024, 08:24 PM

Hyderabad: Upset over an argument with his live-in partner, a man died by suicide at his house in Rajendranagar on Thursday.

Police said the couple had frequent arguments over trivial matters. After one such argument, Imroz Patel is suspected to have been upset and died by suicide by hanging in the house.

Investigation revealed that Imroz suspected that he was being avoided by his partner and was upset over it. Case is being investigated. Imroz’s family alleged that he died due to harassment from the woman and demanded action against her.