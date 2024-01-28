Lahari AC sleeper buses inaugurated in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 January 2024, 04:15 PM

Mancherial: MLA K Premsagar Rao promised to address challenges of TSRTC employees if brought to his notice. He formally inaugurated four Lahari sleeper air-conditioned bus services here on Saturday. The services will shuttle from Mancherial to Hyderabad.

Rao opined that the new service would provide a luxurious journey to passengers. He advised the passengers to utilize the facility introduced by the public transporter. He assured to take steps to solve major problems being faced by employees and workers of the corporation. He instructed the officials to construct a special guest house for the convenience of women employees.

It may be noted here that Panchayat Raj minister Seethakka inaugurated the services Nirmal and Adilabad district centres on January 22 and 23, respectively. Officials of TSRTC said that sixteen services were being operated from erstwhile Adilabad region to Hyderabad.