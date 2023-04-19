Lakshmi Manchu inaugurates designer Geetanjali’s store ‘The Antora’

Lakshmi Manchu inaugurated the showroom on Road No 12, Banjara Hills, the launch event was well-attended by leading actors and influencers.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:52 PM, Wed - 19 April 23

Hyderabad: The Antora is an Indian ethnic luxury designer clothing brand that offers the finest quality clothing, accessories, and luxury items for sophisticated customers who value unique and personalised experiences.

Its founder, designer Geetanjali aims to bring back the significance of Indian clothing and culture through unique designs that cater to the needs and wishes of its diverse customer base. With an intention of creating a brand that is recognised globally for its innovation, quality, and ethical practices, Geetanjali launched her store in Hyderabad.

The collection at the store includes lehengas, saris, suits, fabric, kurtas, indo-western and ethnic wear.

While actor-producer Lakshmi Manchu inaugurated the showroom on Road No 12, Banjara Hills, the launch event was well-attended by leading actors and influencers such as Akshara Gowda, Tejaswi Madivada, Dimple Hayathi, Rashi Singh, Shivatmika Rajashekar, Vithika Sheru, Seerat Kapoor, Paridhi Gulati, Divya Bopanna and Trishala Kamath.