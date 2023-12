Lalduhoma As Mizoram CM: Oath Ceremony On December 8 | Mizoram News

The oath ceremony will take place on December 8 at Rajbhavan.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:58 PM, Wed - 6 December 23

Hyderabad: Lalduhoma, the leader of the Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) and Chief Minister of Mizoram, has formally approached Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati, asserting his claim to establish the state government. The oath ceremony takes place on December 8 at Rajbhavan.