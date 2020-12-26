Lalith Mohan to play for Andhra cricket team

Hyderabad captain Ambati Rayudu will lead Andhra in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament that gets under way in different centres from January 10

Hyderabad: Former international and Hyderabad captain Ambati Rayudu will lead Andhra in the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament that gets under way in different centres from January 10. Andhra are placed in Group E along with Haryana, Delhi, Mumbai, Kerala and Puducherry and play their league matches in Mumbai.

Wicketkeeper KS Bharat will be his deputy. There is a second Hyderabad player in left-arm spinner A Lalith Mohan, who too like Rayudu sought transfer to Andhra. Mohan for long has been overlooked by the Hyderabad selectors and this season he opted for Andhra.

Team: Ambati Rayudu (captain), KS Bharat (wk & vice-captain), Ricky Bhui, DS Prashanth Kumar, Ch Kranti Kumar, K Ashwin Hebbar, M Dheeraj Kumar, P Girinath Reddy, Shoaib Mohd Khan, S Ashish, A LalithMohan, Sk Ismail, KV Shashikanth, Ch Stephen, I Karthik Raman, S Dhruvkumar Reddy, G Manish, M Vamshi Krishan, D Naren Reddy and K NithishKumar Reddy. Head coach: CD Thomson

