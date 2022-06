Lalu bags golden double in Samson Tennis Foundation Tournament

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:14 PM, Mon - 13 June 22

Winners and runners-up with their trophies.

Hyderabad: Lalu Yadav defeated Pramod Yadav in the men’s singles round robin match in the Samson Tennis Foundation Tennis Tournament held at the Samson Tennis Foundation, Lingampally, Hyderabad on Sunday.

Later, he paired with Pramod Yadav in doubles and downed Gurunath Dame and Ajay 7-5 to emerge champions.

Results:

U-8: Mixed Event Singles: Rhea Jafri bt Aleeza Simra 5-2; U-10: Mixed Event Singles: Krishiv bt R S Mahidhar 5-2;

U-12: Singles: Boys: Sri Vallabh bt Kabir Tolani 5-3; Girls: Sahasra bt Aniha 5-3;

U-14: Boys: Sisir Talluri bt Sri Vallabh 4-4, 7-3; Girls: (Round Robin Format): Winner: Ishaanvi Karnam, Runner-up: Inna Charu Hasini;

U-16: Boys: (Round Robin Format): Winner: Sri Ram, Runner-up: Aneesh Peri; Men’s singles: (Round Robin Format): Winner: Lalu Yadav, Runner-up: Pramod Yadav; Men’s Doubles: Lalu Yadav/Pramod Yadav bt Gurunath Dame/Ajay 7-5.