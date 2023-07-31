Lambadas on ST List: Discordant notes inside BJP out in open

BJP party sources said other State leaders too have expressed displeasure over Bapu Rao's actions and have asked Kishan Reddy to seek an explanation from him. They stated that with great difficulty the party was trying to win over the tribal community in the State and that such statements made by a party MP would only distance them from the party.

By Anil Kumar Published Date - 06:53 PM, Mon - 31 July 23

Hyderabad: The lack of unity within the Bharatiya Janata Party has manifested itself on one more aspect, that of the Lambada tribe on the list of notified Scheduled Tribes in Telangana. Adilabad BJP MP Soyam Bapu Rao stirred up a hornest’s nest when he demanded the removal of the Lambadas from the ST list.

Bapu Rao, in fact went to the extent of meeting union Home Minister Amit Shah on July 28 and submitted a representation demanding that the Lambadas, who are a majority among the tribals, be denotified from the ST list in Telangana. This triggered immediate protests from tribal communities and supporters, with Lambada activists staging a dharna and even burning an effigy of Bapu Rao on Sunday in Adilabad. They also submitted a representation to Kishan Reddy during his visit to Warangal on Sunday, urging him to expel Bapu Rao from the party.

With the BJP desperate to woo tribal and backward class communities, Kishan Reddy distanced himself from the demand made by his party MP and said Bapu Rao’s views on Lambada reservation was his personal opinion and that it was not the official stand of the party.

Commenting on the issue, Kishan Reddy said BJP was in fact, in favour of Lambada reservation and that it disagreed with Bapu Rao. “The views expressed by the MP are his personal opinion. BJP has nothing to do with it. BJP has always been in favour of providing reservation to Lambadas. The party has plans to enhance reservation for tribals. Will seek an explanation from the MP,” he said.

