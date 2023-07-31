Nizamabad BJP leaders raise banner of revolt against Arvind

Section of BJP party leaders in Nizamabad staged a protest against their own party MP, Arvind Dharmapuri, in front of the district party office.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:25 PM, Mon - 31 July 23

Nizamabad: Infighting in the BJP’s Telangana unit came to the fore once again on Monday when a section of party leaders in Nizamabad staged a protest against their own party MP, Arvind Dharmapuri, in front of the district party office.

BJP leaders and workers from Armoor, Bodhan, Balkonda and other parts of the district displayed placards ‘Save BJP Nizamabad’ and raised slogans against Arvind. Last week too, functionaries and mandal leaders from the district went to the BJP State office in Hyderabad to complain about Arvind unilaterally changing the presidents of 13 mandals.

The protesting leaders alleged that the MP had his followers appointed as presidents of 13 mandal BJP units by replacing ‘long-time and sincere’ party workers. They demanded that the party leadership take action against Arvind and reinstate their leaders. With party functionaries raising a banner of revolt, Arvind, who is expecting the party to renominate him from the Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency, is looking worried as unhappiness among district leaders could cost his seat.

Party sources said the State leaders contacted the agitating leaders and tried to pacify them. Last time the disgruntled leaders staged a protest against Arvind, State BJP president G Kishan Reddy had pulled them up and asked them not to indulge in such activities. He reportedly told them that any issue could be communicated to the party leadership which would look into it and take appropriate action.

It all started when Arvind on July 24 tweeted about the appointment of new BJP presidents for 13 mandals in Nizamabad district, evoking strong protest from a section of leaders. Following the protest, the MP clarified that he had nothing to do with the appointments. He claimed that the appointments were made by the district party leadership.