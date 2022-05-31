Land pooling under KUDA cancelled: Minister Errabelli

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:52 PM, Tue - 31 May 22

Minister Dayakar Rao addressing the press conference in Hanamkonda on Tuesday.

Warangal: Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao here on Tuesday announced that the State government had decided to cancel the land pooling proposed in 28 villages under the Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (KUDA) limits. “Based on the appeals made by the farmers, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, and MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao had decided to cancel the land pooling process.

Farmers should not fear the issue. But they should not fall prey to political parties who have vested interests and to the land mafia,” he said.

A meeting with the MLAs of KUDA limits including West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar and East MLA Narender was held at the KUDA office here on Tuesday. Speaking to the media persons after the meeting, Rao said that the KUDA had planned to pool the land on the line of HMDA in Hyderabad for the needs of the future without making any loss for the land owners. “A notification was also issued by the KUDA, but the farmers at some villages opposed the attempt. They were not ready to part with their land. In view of this, we have decided to cancel the process. We arrived at a decision to call off the process many days ago, but the announcement got delayed as the MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao was on foreign tour,” Rao explained.

He, however, alleged that some political parties, and land mafia had tried to mislead the people on the attempt to pool the land, and suggested the farmers not sell off their lands to the land mafia. He also made it clear that the TRS government led by K Chandrashekar Rao, which is known for its pro-farmer schemes and policies, never took a decision against the farmers’ interests. Following this announcement, the farmers and TRS workers offered Palabhishekam the portrait of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. It may be added here that Special Chief Secretary, MA&UD, Arvind Kumar issued a press note on Monday stating that the government had cancelled the land pooling process along the Outer Ring Road (ORR) in Warangal for a stretch of 41 Kms. “The Government has directed the VC, KUDA, Warangal to forthwith withdraw the notification issued on April 30 in Form-1 for the consent of the land owners. Accordingly, the land pooling process for the purpose of Warangal ORR is cancelled with immediate effect.” he added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .