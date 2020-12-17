Land Regularisation: Pattas issued to residents in Kothagudem

Kothagudem MLA Vanama Venkateswar Rao formally launched the issuing of pattas at a public meeting organised here

By | Published: 9:23 pm

Kothagudem: Festive atmosphere prevailed in Kothagudem on Thursday as the residents were issued pattas after the regularisation of lands as per the provisions of the GO No 76. It might be noted that the government had issued the GO in August 2019 following the request of MLAs in coal belt areas in view of the long pending demand of locals who were unauthorisedly living on SCCL lands and wanted the lands regularised.

Kothagudem MLA Vanama Venkateswar Rao formally launched the issuing of pattas at a public meeting organised here. He thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao for their initiative in issuing the GO. In his emotional address, the MLA said he was more than happy for having fulfilled the locals’ dream to have a right over the land on which they have been living for decades. He reminded that when he was the Minister in the YSR government in 2004, as many as 4,700 residents were given pattas.

After a 16 years hiatus, the remaining residents were being issued conveyance deeds with the support of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. As many as 7,000 residents in Kothagudem town had applied for pattas and the surveying of the lands was underway, he noted. All the residents who applied for regularisation of their lands would be given pattas in a phased manner, Venkateswar Rao said, adding that he has been working on the issue since he was elected as the MLA in the previous election.

He stated that he would hand over the conveyance deeds to the remaining residents at their doorstep as soon as the survey of the lands was completed. The pattas now issued allow full rights to the residents and they could sell and buy the lands and avail loans using them. Asserting that all-out efforts were being made to develop Kothagudem constituency, he said the constituency would be made a model in terms of infrastructure development. The State government has been releasing huge sum for the development of the constituency, he said.

Speaking to Telangana Today after receiving the conveyance deed of her land, S Lavanya said: “We thank Chief K Minister Chandrashekhar Rao, Minister KT Rama Rao and MLA Venkateswar Rao for regularising the lands and enabling us to have a right over the lands”. A rally was taken out prior to the public meeting and municipal councillors of all parties have been invited for the meeting. Municipal Chairperson Kapu Sita Mahalakshmi, Tahsildar Ravi Kumar and others were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .