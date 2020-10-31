Land Rover introduces new Range Rover Evoque

It is a sophisticated design evolution, characterised by a coupé-like silhouette, precise surfaces and a distinctive roofline

Jaguar Land Rover India announced the launch of the New Generation Range Rover Evoque. Available in the highly specced S and the sportier R-Dynamic SE derivative, the New Range Rover Evoque is offered with BS-VI compliant 132 kW Ingenium Turbocharged Diesel powertrain and a 184 kW Ingenium Turbocharged Petrol powertrain with a 48-volt mild hybrid systemoption.

Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd (JLRIL), said, “The Range Rover Evoque has always been the most stylish and distinguished compact SUV in its category. Carrying forth this legacy, the New Range Rover Evoque packs fresh enhancements in design and technology, setting new standards in refinement and capability.We are confident that our latest offering with its sophisticated design and high technology quotient will build strong appeal amongst all Land Rover fans.”

Luxurious Exteriors

The compact SUV is a sophisticated evolution of the distinctive silhouette, symbolized by its distinctive fast roofline that accentuates its sleek appearance. The super-slim front LED headlights with DRLs and slim wrap-around rear tail-lights add to the vehicle’s sleek aesthetic and elegant exterior.

Refined Interiors

The vehicle packs a combination of finely crafted design coupled with uncluttered surfaces and curated premium materials. With roomy interiors and optimum ergonomics, the new compact SUV establishes a new benchmark for luxurious interior offerings.

Intuitive Technology

It is loaded with a suite of integrated technologies – keeping you connected, informed and entertained on your journeys. The Touch Pro Duo, which is available on the R-Dynamic SE, combines an adjustable upper touchscreen with a lower touchscreen, which offers customers with elevated input convenience. Driver assistance features such as Lane Keep Assist, Driver Condition Monitor and 360° Parking Aid with rear camera, Clear Exit Monitor and Rear Traffic Monitor make the driving experience relaxed and safe.

Capability

The off-roading capability of the compact SUV is enabled through the Terrain Response 2 that automatically detects the surface being driven on and adjusts the set-up accordingly.

The Land Rover range in India includes the Discovery Sport (starting at Rs 44.08 Lakh), Range Rover Evoque (starting at Rs 54.94 Lakh), Discovery (starting at Rs 75.60 Lakh), the Range Rover Velar (priced at Rs 71.87 Lakh),Range Rover Sport (starting at Rs 87.02 Lakh) and Range Rover (starting at Rs 182.25 Lakh). All prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices in India.