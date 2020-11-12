Larry David’s daughter Cazzie addresses Pete Davidson breakup

According to Fox News, the two dated for two and a half years before splitting in 2018. The 26-year-old comedian Davidson would later be romantically tied to the likes of Ariana Grande and Kaia Gerber.

Washington: American comedian Larry David’s daughter Cazzie is opening up about her breakup with ‘Saturday Night Live’ star Pete Davidson.

According to Fox News, the two dated for two and a half years before splitting in 2018. The 26-year-old comedian Davidson would later be romantically tied to the likes of Ariana Grande and Kaia Gerber.

Instead of the fact that she held a deep love for Davidson, she had a hard time convincing him of her feelings and was afraid to end the relationship. She told the reason behind the fear to end the relationship in an interview with Los Angeles Times — published on Wednesday (local time) — that “previously, self-harm and suicide threats had come about from trivial circumstances.”

Previously, the ‘Saturday Night Live’ star has said that he’s battled suicidal thoughts, but has since “met the right treatments” to combat them.

Eventually, Cazzie was able to split from Davidson, only to call him a few days later to say she made a mistake. The comedian, however, had moved on.

He told his ex that he was “the happiest he had ever been” just before news broke that he and the 27-year-old songstress Grande, were involved.

Cazzie also spotted on social media that the tattoos Davidson had gotten in her honour were covered up.

During a flight to her sister’s graduation, an upset Cazzie “shook uncontrollably in [her father’s] arms for the entire flight” and would wake up in the night “screaming in agony.”

Things became even tougher when fans of the comedian wrote messages on social media about Davidson’s new relationship being an upgrade.

The young writer – Cazzie had a hard time watching him “immediately falling in love” with the pop star- Grande, which was “accompanied by audio of her baby voice whispering sweet nothings in his ear, dubbed over his past declarations of love and trust to me.”

The breakup is detailed in her new book of essays, ‘No One Asked for This.’

As reported by Fox News, Cazzie told The Times, “It was a really pivotal moment in my life.And writing about it has caused me a ton of anxiety, especially because I talk so much about hating the attention it brought me. Why would I bring more attention to myself by writing about it? But there’s nothing that’s gonna be worse than what I already experienced with that.”

Cazzie and Davidson are now friends again and she’s showed him the essay in which she discusses the breakup.

The ‘King of Staten Island’ star is even mentioned in the acknowledgments of the book.