Law courses likely at 2 govt residential colleges in Telangana

The Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) has proposed a five-year law course for girls at its Ghatkesar institution

By | Published: 9:09 pm

Hyderabad: In a first, two government residential colleges in the State are likely to offer law courses for both girls and boys.

The Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) has proposed a five-year law course for girls at its Ghatkesar institution while the Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TTWREIS) for boys at its institution in Sangareddy.

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has conducted an online inspection of the college at Ghatkesar, Osmania University College of Law officials said here on Friday, adding that the TSWREIS was likely to get approval from the BCI this year to offer the law course. The inspection of the TTWREIS institution was yet to be done.

Upon approval of the courses, each institution will have 120 seats on offer, and admissions will be done as per ranks secured in the Telangana State Law Common Entrance Test (TS LAWCET) 2020.

Results

Meanwhile, a total of 76.87 per cent of the 21,559 candidates who appeared for the TS LAWCET 2020 and the TS PGLCET 2020 have qualified, according to the results announced by Telangana State Council of Higher Education Chairman Prof T Papi Reddy here on Friday.

Chundi Sneha Sree of Hyderabad and Samudrala Srinivasa Krushna Panchajanya of Karimnagar district secured the first rank in the TS LAWCET three-year and five-year courses, respectively. Both scored 98 marks in the respective entrance tests. Tadigoppula Pravalika of Rajanna-Sircilla district bagged the first rank in the TS PGLCET (LLM) by scoring 89 marks.

This year, two new courses, Criminology & Criminal Justice System and Human Rights Law, are being introduced by the Osmania University College of Law. These will be offered as self-financed courses and candidates must qualify in the TS PGLCET to secure a seat.

According TS LAWCET and TS PGLCET convener Prof GB Reddy, 3,909 seats in three-year law course in 21 colleges and 1,340 seats in five-year law course in 13 colleges were available last year. The LLM course was offered by 14 colleges with 620 seats in 2019. OU Registrar Prof Ch Gopal Reddy said the university would announce the results of degree final-year examinations in two weeks.

