Learn coding at Masai School, pay your fees only when you get hired!

Masai School offers courses and fees can be paid in a percentage every month when students get job under Income Share Agreement

By | Published: 12:02 am 10:52 pm

Hyderabad: Study now, pay later, and pay only if you get a job. How does that sound? Unbelievable or outlandish? You decide. But the truth is that at Masai School, that is what is being offered.

You choose one of the two courses on offer, study and pay the fee when you get hired. This is the concept of Masai, which says it is making its students ready for the battle outside as a software developer. The course fees can be paid in a percentage every month when the student gets a job under what they call Income Share Agreement (ISA).

The coding school, which has campuses in Bengaluru and Patna, offers two programmes– r-Program, which is for 30 weeks, and the i-Program, which is for 24 weeks, with both coming online as well as on campus. As of now, given the pandemic situation, classes are online.

Students on completion of the programmes can look forward to becoming a full stack developer, Android developer or a general software developer. There are two payment options, with one being the conventional upfront payment and then the ISA. For those choosing upfront payment, the fees for r-Program is Rs 1.5 lakh plus GST while for i-Program, it goes up to Rs 2 lakh + GST, which can be paid after finishing the course too.

Candidates opting for ISA need to sign an agreement, with payment of fee to commence after they get a job with a salary of Rs 5 lakh per annum for r-Program and Rs 8 lakh per annum for i-Program. They need to pay 15 per cent of the monthly gross salary for 36 months or until Rs 2.5 lakh is paid towards for r-Program, whichever is earlier. The ISA is capped at Rs 3 lakh for i-Program.

“Masai School invests in its students and imparts required coding skills. After signing the ISA, if students do not get the job on completion of the course, they need not pay anything,” Masai School co-founder and CEO Prateek Shukla says.

Placements

The school has over 100 hiring partners and ensures placements, he adds, stating that so far, over 130 students, including 30 from Telangana, have graduated from the School with over 89 per cent placements in companies including Samsung, ShareChat, IBM, and Revvsales.

Eligibility

Candidates must have cleared Class XII under CBSE/ICSE or any other recognised board. The r-Program is for beginners, while i-Program requires basic data structure and algorithm knowledge and is aimed at final-year students and working professionals. Admissions to r-Program are done on the basis of an entrance exam which tests aptitude, computer literacy and typing speed. For i-Program, aspirants are tested for their basic programming skills.

Presently, over 200 students have enrolled with the school. With admissions underway, the school is expecting another 300 enrollments by the end of October.

Success stories

One success story from Masai is of Nikhil Gudur, an engineering college dropout who is now a successful full stack developer. “Society at large is not very open to the idea of dropping out of college because of the strong belief that degrees get you jobs, and my journey post dropping out wasn’t an easy one. My engineering college curriculum was more academic than practical, and one won’t believe this, but we used to practice coding on paper instead of computers! The curriculum was out of date and some of the books were 30 years old,” shares Nikhil.

“It was difficult for me to identify what to do next and during my search for the right path, I came across Masai School’s full stack developer programme, thanks to which I am now a successful developer at a fintech startup,” he says, adding that the ISA eased the financial burden.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .