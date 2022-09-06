Learn in a fun way with like-minded people

Learning can be fun if done with your close group of friends who have similar goals and are striving to achieve them. This is especially true when you’re preparing for some tough competitive exams like the TSPSC. If you find the right buddies who share your drive, enthusiasm and vision for the future and have their eyes set on the coveted government job, then it makes the journey seem a bit more easy to sail through the arduous months of rigorous training.

Learning together with like-minded aspirants not only makes it easier for you but you will also realise it’s faster to grasp the nuances of a difficult topic or subject when you’re studying as a group.

Sharing notes is a natural outcome of a group study which translates to sharing knowledge. Everyone has a different style of compiling material as well as revising a topic. When every individual’s unique talent comes into play, the group will benefit as a whole.

It has also been observed that when studying as a group, candidates preparing for competitive exams will be able to cover more topics and a lot more material in one sitting than when studying on one’s own. This could be because of the sharing of tips, notes and knowledge, or also because of the presence of a healthy competition within the group which gives the right push to all individuals.

When you’re part of a group, you tend to find the environment to be more inclusive, supportive and encouraging as the whole group thrives as each aspirant keeps doing well. Also, when you take mock tests, your peers will be able to help you with correcting the mistakes you made and vice-versa. This also aids you in understanding where you’re shining or lacking, and work on your weaknesses while playing to your strengths.

Group studies also develops confidence among individuals, more so when you realise that you’re good with a topic or a subject and others look to you for support. Things become much clearer when you explain a concept to others than read it yourself.

So, as discussed above, there are many ways group studies can help candidates get through the rigmarole of preparation with confidence.