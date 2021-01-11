Learning dignity of labour: Kids turn vegetable vendors

Preprimary students of DPS Nadergul dressed up as fruit and vegetable vendors participated with great enthusiasm

To make the children understand the essence of vegetables that they are an essential component of a healthy diet for health, a mock Rythu Bazar was set up in the virtual classroom.

Children put up their fruits and vegetables on sale during online class to the teacher and their family members at home. Fruit and vegetable, rhymes, activities, and games, presented an exciting way for the children to learn about these healthy foods.

Children also got to know and explore different kinds of fruits and vegetables during the event.

