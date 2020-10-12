Learning math the Finnish way

The school said that Eduten Playground makes it easy to customize the exercises across different ability level.

By | Published: 6:00 pm

Pallavi International School, Keesara has collaborated with the University of Turku, Eduten Playground, Finland for Math to provide the benefits of learning Math using Finland’s education system. The University of Turku is among top ranked universities globally.

The school said that Eduten Playground makes it easy to customize the exercises across different ability level. Eduten Playground is based on Finnish pedadagogy. Accordingly, parents of the school students were oriented by Makke Leppanen, who works for Eduten Finland Math.

He explained to them the benefits of using the Eduten playground. He also explained how it creates visibility to students’ work through learning analytics. Active learning using Eduten Playground helps in increasing motivation to work more through gamification where students show up to eight times more calculations compared to pen and paper.

Parents can view the progress of the students individually or as a group. The school said that the aim of introducing Eduten was to give hands-on experience to students in their learning process.

