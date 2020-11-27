Left parties burn Modi’s effigy in Nizamabad

CPM, AIDWA and other organisations on Friday afternoon staged a protest against anti-farmer and anti-worker policies of NDA government and burnt the effigy of PM Narendra Modi at the regional post office circle of Nizamabad city.

Nizamabad: CPM and other trade unions burnt the effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for attacking the farmers form Punjab and Haryana protesting against the new Farm Bills and demanded that the three anti-farmer laws, which were recently amended by the Parliament, be repealed.

CPM, AIDWA and other organisations on Friday afternoon staged a protest against anti-farmer and anti-worker policies of NDA government and burnt the effigy of PM Narendra Modi at the regional post office circle of Nizamabad city.

During the protest, CPI district secretary N Ramesh Babu said that the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been following anti-farmer and anti-worker policies from the last few years.

The central government’s policies for pushing privatisation of several Public Sector Undertaking (PSUs) is resulting in job loss for lakhs of people and increasing unemployment, he said adding, at the same time the farmers are not obtaining profitable prices for their agriculture products.

He demanded the Modi government to immediately repeal three anti-farmer laws which are against the farming community and to protect the agriculture sector. He also condemned the attack on farmers from Punjab and Haryana who are protesting against the new laws in the national capital.

AIDWA leader Nurjahan, AITUC leader Omaiah and other trade union leaders also participated in the protest.

