Leopard scare back at Andhra’s Tirumala walkway, temple authorities issue alert for devotees

TTD officials have appealed to devotees to be alert and cautious while trekking on the Alipiri-Tirumala walkway and urged them to walk in groups only

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:45 PM, Sat - 28 October 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has issued an appeal to pilgrims after recent camera trap footage captured the presence of a leopard and a bear in the vicinity of the sacred path leading to the temple.

The TTD revealed that the movements of a leopard and a bear were recorded between October 24 and 27, near the middle area of the Repeator, a segment of the walkway leading from the Sri Lakshmi Narayanaswamy temple in Alipiri to the Tirumala hill.

The presence of these wild animals on the revered pilgrim path has prompted the TTD to request devotees to exercise heightened vigilance and trek the walkway in groups for their safety.