Leopard scare in Tirumala: Ghat road restrictions relaxed

Initially, for the safety of devotees, TTD had imposed restrictions on the movement of two-wheelers from 6 pm to 6 am.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:39 PM, Fri - 29 September 23

Tirupati: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has lifted the restrictions on the movement of two-wheelers, effective immediately from Friday.

During a review meeting with TTD officials at Annamaiah Bhavan in Tirumala, the TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy announced this decision.

However, following successful efforts by TTD forest officials in collaboration with the state forest department to capture six wild cats in the area, and subsequent confirmation that there is no further threat after a week of pursuit, the decision has been made to relax the restrictions on the timing of two-wheeler movement.

Henceforth, two-wheelers will be permitted to travel on ghat roads until 10 pm.

