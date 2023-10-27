Leopard Spotted on Tirumala walkway, devotees urged to be cautious

The incident was captured on camera by a trap camera installed along the path. The authorities have issued a warning to devotees to remain vigilant and move in groups for their safety.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:50 PM, Fri - 27 October 23

Tirupati: In a startling incident, a leopard was spotted on the popular Alipiri footpath leading to the famous Sri Lakshminarayana Swamy temple in Tirumala.

Measures have been taken to ensure the safety of pilgrims by deploying forest officials.

Forest officials are closely monitoring the area and have taken steps to ensure the safety of all visitors.

“An appeal to the pilgrims” The movements of a leopard and bear were recorded between 24th and 27th of October month, in the camera trap walking in the middle area of ​​the Repeator from Sri Lakshmi Narayanaswamy temple on the Alipiri walkway leading to Tirumala. pic.twitter.com/3VUeM3sJkp — Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (@TTDevasthanams) October 27, 2023

