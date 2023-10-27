Leopard Spotted on Tirumala walkway, devotees urged to be cautious

Friday, Oct 27, 2023
The incident was captured on camera by a trap camera installed along the path. The authorities have issued a warning to devotees to remain vigilant and move in groups for their safety.

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 10:50 PM, Fri - 27 October 23
Tirupati: In a startling incident, a leopard was spotted on the popular Alipiri footpath leading to the famous Sri Lakshminarayana Swamy temple in Tirumala.

Measures have been taken to ensure the safety of pilgrims by deploying forest officials.

Forest officials are closely monitoring the area and have taken steps to ensure the safety of all visitors.

