‘LGM’ pre-release event held in Hyderabad, film set to hit the screens on August 4

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:20 PM, Wed - 26 July 23

Hyderabad: Legendary cricketer MS Dhoni forayed into film production with ‘LGM’, which stars Harish Kalyan, Ivana, Nadhiya, and Yogibabu in key roles. This film, made under Dhoni Entertainment Pvt Ltd., is produced by Sakshi Dhoni and Vikas Hasja.

The film is being released in the Telugu States on August 4 by JPR Films and Tripura Productions. An event has just been held in Hyderabad as part of the film’s promotions. Producer Sakshi Dhoni, lead pair Harish Kalyan, and Ivana, Nadhiya, Tripura Productions’ Tripura Pasupuleti attended the event. Nitro Star Sudheer Babu graced the event as a chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Tripura Pasupuleti said, “This is our first step in the film industry. All the best to our entire team.”

Nadhiya said, “I came to Hyderabad after a long time. I am happy to be a part of Dhoni Entertainments. I believe you will enjoy this film like all my previous films. I worked with a very good team. Thank you Dhoni and Sakshi garu, I will never forget your love and affection.”

Ivana said, “‘LGM’ is a very special film for us. I am happy to be a part of Dhoni sir’s first production. This is a memorable experience in my life. We enjoyed a lot while shooting for this feel-good film.”

Harish Kalyan shared, “I am a big fan of Telugu films and Telugu audience, because you celebrate films like a festival. Telugu cinema has reached a whole new level nowadays. The way big stars are encouraging new films is a great thing here. I did a small role in ‘Jersey’. Now, I am coming to you with an entertaining film, ‘LGM – Let’s Get Married’. I thank Dhoni garu, Sakshi garu, Ivana, Vijay and everyone for the opportunity.”

Chief guest Sudheer Babu said, “‘LGM – Let’s Get Married’ trailer is very entertaining and interesting. Dhoni garu is a legend in cricket world. I was thrilled when he launched a banner and started a film. I wish that the same amount of success he had in cricket will continue in films too. All the best to Sakshi garu, Nadhiya garu and Yogibabu garu. Harish Kalyan impressed with his role in ‘Jersey’. He is now coming with ‘LGM’. Ivana has become popular with ‘Love Today’. I wish the film’s team good luck.”

