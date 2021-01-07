LIC’s ‘Ananda’ now one step ahead

This feature was launched by LIC Chairman MR Kumar in the presence of managing directors TC Suseel Kumar, Vipin Anand, Mukesh Gupta and Raj Kumar

Hyderabad: Buoyed by the encouraging response received for the Atma Nirbhar Agent New Business Digital Application (ANANDA), the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India has introduced online proposal deposit collection for the same, where the customer can pay the online proposal deposit through a payment gateway using various options like credit or debit card, net banking, e-wallets or UPI.

This feature was launched by LIC Chairman MR Kumar in the presence of managing directors TC Suseel Kumar, Vipin Anand, Mukesh Gupta and Raj Kumar. All the Zonal Managers and Executive Directors of LIC attended the programme conducted online. With online BOC, LIC customers can now invest in ULIP plans through the agent digital application.

LIC launched its first digital application on November 19 last year. This application is a tool for the onboarding process to get the life Insurance policy through a paperless module with the help of the agent/ intermediary. ANANDA is a first-of-its-kind in the Indian life insurance industry with LIC pioneering the process through its in-house IT enabled systems, a press release said.

