Life Supporting socio-emotional needs of children through Covid-19

By | Published: 1:30 pm

New Delhi: As the Covid-19 pandemic continues to affect children and families across India, Sesame Workshop — India and Viatris Inc. has launched new resources to support the social and emotional needs of children, parents, and other caregivers in families.

The release of materials in English and other languages is designed to help young children talk through and name big feelings like stress and fear, encourage positive caregiving strategies and routines, and help families find ways to celebrate together when far apart.

Made possible by the generous support of Viatris, the new global resources will reach families on six continents.

“Together with Viatris, we are providing strategies for children and families to cope with today’s challenges and foster emotional wellbeing for years to come,” said Sonali Khan, Managing Director of Sesame Workshop – India.

“With so many routines upended, we want to help children and their caregivers across India manage big feelings and spend quality time with each other, even when apart.”

Starting this week, new animations and activities will launch on a rolling basis in India that will help caregivers with simple language and tact to talk to their children about the sudden change in their routines and how they can cope with their new reality while managing stress and anxiety.

In one video, Grover and his mom decide to make his Grandmother’s special family soup over videochat when they can’t be together for their holiday celebration. In additional videos, Elmo and his mom talk about big feelings and Elmo’s dad helps him name and cope with the feeling of fear of getting sick. Additional topics released on a rolling basis will include keeping routines, spending special time together, and learning about persistence.

“Our work with Sesame Workshop stems from our mission to empower people worldwide to live healthier at every stage of life,” said Lara Ramsburg, Head of Corporate Affairs for Viatris.

“From young children to parents, grandparents, and other caregivers, we hope these new resources will be of value to anyone who has experienced the emotional impact of the pandemic on their families. As we begin our journey as Viatris, we’re committed to supporting social impact initiatives and partnerships that have the potential to have a lasting, positive impact on patients, families and communities worldwide. We’re pleased to collaborate with Sesame Workshop, who has a long history of making a difference in the lives of children around the world.”

The resources launched on Tuesday as part of Sesame Workshop’s “Caring for Each Other” initiative, which was created in response to the uncertainty facing families during the Covid-19 pandemic, has reached families in more than 100 countries and 41 languages.