Lighting project, construction of interchanges to be taken up on Hyderabad ORR

Hyderabad: In addition to the existing 19 interchanges on the Outer Ring Road (ORR), Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL) is working on constructing two more interchanges by this year-end besides taking up lighting project on the expressway with a cost of Rs.100 crore.

As per the instructions of Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao, the HGCL is taking up the lighting project on the expressway to esnure better illumination and for the convenience of motorists, said HGCL Managing Director BM Santosh Kumar after hoisting the national flag at HMDA office at Ameerpet here on Tuesday.

Santosh Kumar said HGCL was making all efforts to construct two more interchanges on the 158 kms ORR by this year end. At present, beautification works were under progress at the existing 19 interchanges, he said adding that despite Covid-19 pandemic and it’s adverse impact on the works, HMDA has achieved significant development last year.

As per the MAUD Minister directions, a world class layout is being proposed at Kokapet. In tune with these works, other development works were under progress and being executed at brisk pace, he said.

Already, the Logistics Park at Mangalapally is operational and shortly the one at Batasingaram would be launched. These apart, 16 urban forestry blocks were ready for inauguration and would be opened for visitors shortly, he said.

The beautification works at Tank Bund and Necklace road were in the final stages and would be completed at the earliest. Top priority was being accorded for the safety and convenience of pedestrians and accordingly, the works pertaining to two skywalks at Uppal and Mehdipatnam were progressing, Santosh Kumar said.

During the current year, HMDA in-charge Commissioner Arvind Kumar had issued orders promoting 42 officers and boosted their confidence and appealed the officials to strive to complete all the development works as per schedule, he added.

