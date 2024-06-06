| Lightning Claims Of Lives Of Farmer Couple In Adilabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 June 2024, 10:30 PM

Representational Image

Adilabad: A young farmer couple was killed when lightning struck them while they were busy in a farm operation at Dongargaon village in Indervelli mandal on Thursday.

Sources said that Anaka Santosh (27) and his wife Swapna (24) from the village were killed on the spot when the lightning struck the couple.

They were readying their field for sowing seeds at the time of the incident.

The village saw a brief spell of rain and gales.