Lioness dies in Visakhapatnam zoo

Brought tothe Vizag Zoo from Sakkarbaug Zoo, Gujarat in 2019, severe myocardial infarction due senility caused the death, the zoo authorities said.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:45 PM, Sun - 24 September 23

Visakhapatnam: A 17-year old lioness Maheswari died at the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park here on Saturday night.

The average lifespan of a lion in the wild is around 16-18 years. The lioness Maheshwari was in her 19th year of life and has contributed to the cause of conservation and educated millions of people about the Asiatic lions by her presence in the Sakkarbaug and Vizag zoos, they stated.