Tragic! Bear mauls caretaker to death in Vizag zoo

Engrossed in the work, he did not notice the bear which suddenly attacked him.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:13 PM, Mon - 27 November 23

Representational Image

Visakhapatnam: A caretaker was mauled to death by a bear in the zoological park here on Monday.

B. Nagesh, 25, entered the bear enclosure for cleaning as part of his regular duty. Engrossed in the work, he did not notice the bear which suddenly attacked him.

Police have registered a case and are investigating.