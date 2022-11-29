| List Of Indian Film Personality Of The Year Winners 2013 2022

List of ‘Indian Film Personality of the Year’ winners (2013-2022)

Chiranjeevi became the 10th Indian film personality to receive the honour. Actor Waheeda Rahman was the first film personality to receive the honour in 2013 at the 44th International Film Festival of India.

Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi was conferred with the Indian Film Personality of the Year award yesterday at the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa for his outstanding contribution to the film industry. The film star was presented with a Silver Peacock medal, a certificate, and a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh.

Founded In 1952, the IFFI is one of the prominent film festivals in India. The Indian Film Personality of the Year award was instituted on the occasion of 100 years of Indian cinema in 2013.

List of all winners since 2013:

Waheeda Rahman (Actress) – 44th Edition – 2013

Rajinikanth (Actor) – 45th Edition – 2014

Ilaiyaraaj (Music composer and Singer) – 46th Edition – 2015

SP Balasubrahmanyam (Singer) – 47th – 2016

Amitabh Bachchan (Actor) – 48th Edition – 2017

Salim Khan (Screenwriter) – 49th Edition – 2018

Biswajit Chatterjee (Actor) – 51st Edition – 2021

Hema Malini (Actress, Director, and Producer) & Prasoon Joshi (Lyricist) – 52nd Edition – 2021

Full winners list of the 53rd International Film Festival:

Best Film – I Have Electric Dreams

Best Actor (Female) – Daniela Marin Navarro, for I Have Electric Dreams

Best Actor (Male) – Vahid Mobasheri, for No End Best Director – Nader Saeivar, for No End

Best Debut Feature Film of a Director – Asimina Proedrou, for Behind the Haystacks

Special Jury Award – Lav Diaz, for When The Waves Are Gone

Special Mention To A Debut Feature Film Of A Director – Praveen Kandregula, for Cinema Bandi

ICFT UNESCO Gandhi Medal – Payam Eskandar, for Nargesi