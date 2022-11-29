List of ‘Indian Film Personality of the Year’ winners (2013-2022) 

Chiranjeevi became the 10th Indian film personality to receive the honour. Actor Waheeda Rahman was the first film personality to receive the honour in 2013 at the 44th International Film Festival of India.
Hyderabad: Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi was conferred with the Indian Film Personality of the Year award yesterday at the 53rd International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa for his outstanding contribution to the film industry. The film star was presented with a Silver Peacock medal, a certificate, and a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh.
Founded In 1952, the IFFI is one of the prominent film festivals in India. The Indian Film Personality of the Year award was instituted on the occasion of 100 years of Indian cinema in 2013.
While Chiranjeevi became the 10th Indian film personality to receive the honour, actress Waheeda Rahman was the first film personality to receive the honour in 2013 at the 44th International Film Festival of India.
Waheeda Rahman (Actress) – 44th Edition – 2013
Rajinikanth (Actor) – 45th Edition – 2014
Ilaiyaraaj (Music composer and Singer) – 46th Edition – 2015
SP Balasubrahmanyam (Singer) – 47th – 2016
Amitabh Bachchan (Actor) – 48th Edition – 2017
Salim Khan (Screenwriter) – 49th Edition – 2018
Biswajit Chatterjee (Actor) – 51st Edition – 2021
Hema Malini (Actress, Director, and Producer) & Prasoon Joshi (Lyricist) – 52nd Edition – 2021
Best Film – I Have Electric Dreams
Best Actor (Female) – Daniela Marin Navarro, for I Have Electric Dreams
Best Actor (Male) – Vahid Mobasheri, for No End Best Director – Nader Saeivar, for No End
Best Debut Feature Film of a Director – Asimina Proedrou, for Behind the Haystacks
Special Jury Award – Lav Diaz, for When The Waves Are Gone
Special Mention To A Debut Feature Film Of A Director – Praveen Kandregula, for Cinema Bandi
ICFT UNESCO Gandhi Medal – Payam Eskandar, for Nargesi