| Little Soldiers Foundation Extends Support To Widow Of Farmer In Medak

Little Soldiers Foundation extends support to widow of farmer in Medak

Following the suicide of Parameshwar recently, teacher and social activist Puli Raju visited the family and brought to light the struggles of the widow Shankaramma and her three daughters.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 July 2024, 07:46 PM

Farmer's widow is being donated groceries by Little Soldiers Foundation at Chinna Shankarampet in Medak district on Sunday.

Medak: The Little Soldiers Foundation has extended support to the widow of tenant farmer Daduvai Parameshwar (32) at Chinna Shankarampet mandal headquarters on Sunday.

Following the suicide of Parameshwar recently, teacher and social activist Puli Raju visited the family and brought to light the struggles of the widow Shankaramma and her three daughters.

Responding to the issue, Nakrekal-based NGO Little Soldiers Foundation donated groceries worth Rs.15,000 to the family. Foundation representative Naresh and teacher Raju visited the family on Sunday.

A former student of Raju, Sayagoni Sai Kumar sent a 25 kg rice bag. The teacher appealed to the government and NGOs to support Shankaramma since she was finding it difficult to feed her three daughters. The family had no properties.