Little tech wizards showcase skills at Techno Week

By | Aritri Basu | Published: 5:27 pm

Delhi Public School Nacharam celebrated a “Techno Week Assembly” on December 2 to promote the use of technology beneficially. Despite the covid-19 outbreak, the school was able to celebrate the programme on an online platform with a lot of zeal and enthusiasm.

The event started with a prayer song and was followed with a speech by our Principal who distinguished between the correct and incorrect use of technology. The event also had a radio show where the school students acted as CEOs of Multinational Companies and were asked questions.

A video was also made of all the world-famous people who had contributed to technological advancements like Bill Gates, Roshni Nadar Malhotra et al. The students dressed like these famous people and explained their struggles and their journey to success.

There was also a humorous roleplay on how students should behave while studying from an online platform. A student from class VIII also showcased his talent in using python programming made by him. The first program was a voice-activated programme while the second one could recognise faces. It was truly an incredible celebration.

Aritri Basu

Class VII-G.

DPS Nacharam

