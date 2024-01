Four-year-old boy dies of electrocution in Husnabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 January 2024, 09:05 PM

Siddipet: A 4-year-old boy was electrocuted when he came in touch with live electric wires while playing on the top of his house close to Husnabad bus depot on Sunday. The victim was Sheik Sadik. He died on the spot with serious burn injuries. A case has been registered.