‘Load The Box’ with your favourite books

By | Published: 12:05 am 11:39 pm

Hyderabad: Level 1 of Punjagutta Metro Station has been turned into a book lovers paradise by the team of Kitablovers for the third edition of ‘Load The Box’ Book Fair from August 12 to 15.

Organised by the New-Delhi based startup Kitablovers, this is a one-of-its-kind book fair in the country, where people don’t choose the books, but the box. Just grab a box, pay for it and fill it with as many books as you can. One can choose from ‘money saver’ box at Rs 1,100 (fits 10-13 books), ‘wealth box’ at Rs 1,650 (fits 17-20 books) or ‘treasure box’ at Rs 2,750 (fits 30-33 books).

The place was filled with bibliophiles of all age groups on Thursday. Book lovers will be able to choose from a collection of over 2 lakh books from various authors and genres, including literature, biographies, crime, international affairs, dictionary, romance, fantasy, religion and science.

Harpreet Singh Chawla, founder of Kitablovers, started the fair to encourage the reading habit among youth. After organising successful fairs in various cities across the country, Harpreet is now planning to move the fair online.

“We are revamping our website, and will showcase around 2 lakh books online for people. These will be both used and new copies. Also, we have decided to take the fair online as well, so that people do not have to wait for ‘Load The Box’ to come to their city to buy books.”