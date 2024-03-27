‘Load the Box’ book fair in Hyderabad from April 10-14

The 'Load the Box' book festival exhibition is an innovative concept where visitors can purchase a box of their preference and fill it with as many books as the box can hold.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 March 2024, 05:05 PM

Hyderabad: The four-day book festival “Load The Box” is coming back to the city for bookworms, between April 10 to 14 at Ameerpet Metro Station. Organised by New Delhi-based start-up Kitab Lovers, the book fair is open to visitors from 10 am to 9 pm.

The ‘Load the Box’ book festival exhibition is an innovative concept where visitors can purchase a box of their preference and fill it with as many books as the box can hold. There are three box sizes available to select from, priced at Rs. 1200 can fit roughly 10-13 books, those priced at Rs. 2200 offer space for around 17- 20 books, and the Rs. 3000 boxes are designed to accommodate 30-33 books.

Book enthusiasts can explore a wide variety of books at the exhibition, with access to over a million new and pre-owned titles spanning more than twenty genres, such as fantasy, non-fiction, romance, and crime. Additionally, customers can also have a chance to sell their old books here. One can contact 91 8860525525, for further details.