‘Load the Box’ book fair to make grand comeback in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:01 PM, Sat - 16 September 23

Hyderabad: Book lovers in Hyderabad are in for a treat as the beloved book exhibition, ‘Load the Box’ will return to the city, and this time, it promises to be larger than usual.

Organised by New Delhi-based start-up Kitab Lovers, the event is scheduled for around nine days, from September 16 to 24, at Irrum Manzil’s Next PREMIA Mall, between 10 am to 9 pm.

For the unversed, the exhibition is the innovative concept where visitors can purchase a box of their preference and fill it with as many books as the box can hold. There are three box sizes available to select from, priced at Rs. 1200 can fit roughly 10-13 books, those priced at Rs. 2200 offer space for around 17- 20 books, and the Rs. 3000 boxes are designed to accommodate 30-33 books.

Talking about the fair, Rahul Pandey, Founder of Kitab Lovers, said, “This is our seventh event in the city, and we are so happy to be back. Our book fair serves a wide range of book readers from toddlers to senior citizens, whether customers are into mystery, self-help, romance, or fiction, we have books for everyone.”

Book enthusiasts can discover a diverse range of books at the exhibition, including classics like the Collected Works of Shakespeare, autobiographies such as Adolf Hitler’s, and popular works by renowned authors like J.K. Rowling, Agatha Christie, Ruskin Bond, Khalid Hosseini, Stephen Covey, and many more. Additionally, customers can also have a chance to sell their old books here.