Loan Waiver: Elderly woman suffers bleeding injuries at bank in Mahabubabad

SBI Narsimhulapet branch was issuing only 30 tokens per day to issue loan waiver amounts, As soon as the shutter of the bank was opened, people rushed inside to get a token and in the melee Manda Samakka suffered injuries above her right eye.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 August 2024, 05:17 PM

Mahabubabad: A 60-year-old woman suffered bleeding injuries above her right eye while getting into a bank to get loan waiver amount in Narsimhulapet mandal of the district on Saturday.

According to reports, SBI Narsimhulapet branch was issuing only 30 tokens per day to issue loan waiver amounts, hence a large number of farmers gathered at the bank early in the morning. As soon as the shutter of the bank was opened, people rushed inside to get a token and in the melee Manda Samakka suffered injuries above her right eye. Despite suffering injuries she continued to stand in the queue.

There was total chaos in the bank with a large number of farmers, including women, thronging the bank to get the loan waiver amounts.