Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi’s 10-Day Election Campaign Across India | Telangana To Delhi

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 March 2024, 01:52 PM

Hyderabad: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a 10-day tour across 12 states and union territories to unveil government projects before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The tour includes inaugurations in Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Delhi.

