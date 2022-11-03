Lollapalooza line-up leaves fans underwhelmed

The organisers have revealed the line-up that will take the stage on January 28 and 29 at Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai.

Hyderabad: Music festival Lollapalooza announced its entry in India in July this year and now music lovers know whether the much-hyped music extravaganza is worth the buzz. The organisers have revealed the line-up that will take the stage on January 28 and 29 at Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai.

The headliners are American rock band Imagine Dragons who need no introduction, Diplo and Cigarettes After Sex for those who like their music with a side of dream pop. Those who stan K-pop group GOT7 will be happy to know that Jackson Wang will finally visit India. The singer will be performing songs from his latest album ‘Magicman’ at Lollapalooza.

The Indian artistes’ line-up includes Divine, Prateek Kulhad, Bloodywood, AP Dhillon, The Yellow Diary and F16s. These are more of the known names among the 40 artistes that are part of the festival line-up.

Meanwhile, fans who woke up to the news of this line-up were left underwhelmed as they expected many big names to show up. Many took to Twitter dissing the line-up calling it ‘thin’ and ‘mild’. Some users even began posting about selling their early bird and VIP tickets for Rs 7,000. They were also told by others that no one will be interested in buying them. “Selling my VIP ticket and GA ticket for..dm if you wanna buy? (sic),” wrote a user with the handle @amikosmos. Many also ridiculed the organisers for choosing to reveal the artiste line-up at 6:40 am on Thursday. “ALSO- yall couldnt have announced this 6pm ko or something???? cuz why are we all up so early and disappointed on top of that (sic),” wrote a user.

One user Suraj Prabhu aptly wrote, “In the words of Julian Casablancas, “is this it?” Another user, Soldier’s Janu, tweeted, “Lolla ! U got no jams(sic).” Some users didn’t mince any words about their thoughts on the line-up, which, considering India being a not so concert-friendly country, is alright. “This is so bad. Absolute trash of a lineup!!(sic),” tweeted Kedar Panditrao.

