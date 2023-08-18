Lollapalooza India scheduled for its second edition in January 2024

By IANS Updated On - 02:53 PM, Fri - 18 August 23

Mumbai: The multi-genre music festival Lollapalooza, which debuted in India last year, is set to make a comeback in the country in January 2024 as it promises to bring an assortment of unique, diverse and exciting flavours from the world of music and culture.

After the stellar success of its first edition, the second edition will be held at the same venue of Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai on January 27 and 28, 2024.

Featuring four stages with piping energy and over 20 hours of live music performed by some of the biggest names globally and locally, the festival is truly an experience of a lifetime with innovative culinary selections, art, fashion and much more. Though the artistes and headliners for the two-day event are yet to be revealed.

The first edition saw over 60,000 fans engaging with the electrifying performances, stage production and immersive festival experiences with genres like pop, rock, hip-hop, indie, Electronic Dance Music (EDM), techno and a host of new Indian sounds discovered by the festival goers.

In addition, the festival will also bring along the much appreciated Lolla Food Park, several experiential zones such as festival-look glam stations and customised tailor shops and art installations for infinite Instagram worthy grabs.

Lollapalooza India is co-produced by BookMyShow Live.

Owen Roncon, chief of business – Live Entertainment, BookMyShow, said in a statement: “Lollapalooza India emerged as a breath of fresh air within the live music landscape, introducing many firsts that were truly appreciated in its first-ever Asia edition hosted in India. At its core however and most importantly, it created a sense of belonging in a community of like-minded individuals that together, celebrated their love for music and culture.”

He further mentioned, “It gave the people what they want – a platform where global culture traversed and beautifully blended with our native Indian-ness, culminating into the heart of Mumbai, befitting with its always hustling, globally aware and thriving ethos. The overwhelming response and incomparable avalanche of emotions that streamed among a thriving crowd in the inaugural edition, makes this announcement of a second edition of Lollapalooza India 2024 even more special for us”.