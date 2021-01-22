Lombardy, Burano impress in trials

Lombardy, Burano, Fatuma, Wah Ms Zara, Ambitious Star & Dream Station pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course.

Hyderabad: Lombardy, Burano, Fatuma, Wah Ms Zara, Ambitious Star & Dream Station pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Friday morning.

SAND

600m: Epsom (G Naresh) 46.5, handy. Glendale (G Naresh) 45, unextended. Big Brave (RB) 46, handy. My Master (RB) 47, moved easy. Green Turf (Surya Prakash) & 3y-(Abbeyside/Kinky Boots) (Md Ismail) 46, pair more on hand.

800m: Kimberley (Santhosh Raj) & Jean Lafette (SS Tanwar) 1-3, 600/45, pair handy and level. Spicy Star (RB) 59, 600/45, handy. Magic Mark (RB) 1-1, 600/45, looks well. Let It Be Me (RB) 1-0, 600/46, well in hand. Best Buddy (Nakhat Singh) 59, 600/44, fit and well. Asteria (RB) 1-3, 600/47.5, moved freely. Brisbane (RB) 1-2, 600/46, moved easy.

1000m: Wah Ms Zara (RB) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, impressed. Ambitious Star (Bopanna) 1-14, 800/57, 600/43, a good display. Staridar (Akshay Kumar) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, handy. Attica (Akshay Kumar) 1-15, 800/59, 600/43, moved well. NRI Vision (Koushik) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, good. Dream Station (Ajit Singh) 1-14, 800/58, 600/45, fit and well. Melting Ice (Nakhat Singh) 1-16, 800/59, 600/45, shaped well. Eagle Bluff (Koushik) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/47, moved freely.

Fashion Universe (Akshay Kumar) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/44, strode out well. Hidden Beauty (RB) 1-19, 800/1-3, 600/47, moved easy. Best In Show (Gopal Singh) & Always Success (Kuldeep Singh) 1-18, 800/1-2, 600/46, pair finished level. Stunning Force (RB) & Agilis (Surya Prakash) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/44, former moved well. Thrill Of Power (Rohit Kumar) & Star Babe (Akshay Kumar) 1-16, 800/1-0, 600/46, pair moved well. Burano (Surya Prakash) & Fatuma (Gaddam) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, pair urged and level. Rivadavia (Gaddam) & Over Joy (Afroz Khan) 1-15, 800/59, 600/45, pair sha Burano (Surya Prakash) & Fatuma shaped well. Prince Valiant (P Ajeeth K) & 3y-(Ampere/Bee Quick) (Laxmikanth) 1-14, 800/58, 600/44, former handy and keep up the company, latter also coming up.

1200m: Lombardy (Surya Prakash) 1-29, 1000/1-13, 800/59, 600/44, retains in fine forward form. Unmatched (RB) 1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/1-1, 600/47, maintains form. Buttonwood (Abhay Singh) 1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/59, 600/45, not extended. Call Of The Blue (Abhay Singh) 1-31, 1000/1-15, 800/1-0, 600/46, not extended.

