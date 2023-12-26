Looking back at Kriti Sanon’s glorious year of 2023

From creating a skincare brand that empowers individuals to launching a production house that champions diverse narratives and impactful storytelling, Kriti has redefined success in the industry.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:09 PM, Tue - 26 December 23

Hyderabad: Kriti Sanon’s impressive journey in 2023 reflects a perfect blend of artistic prowess, entrepreneurial spirit, and a commitment to chart new territories in the world of entertainment.

From creating a skincare brand that empowers individuals to launching a production house that champions diverse narratives and impactful storytelling, Kriti has redefined success in the industry.

As the curtains fall on 2023, the versatile actor stands tall, having left an indelible mark on both the creative and business aspects of the film world. With ‘Hyphen’, ‘Blue Butterfly Films’, ‘Do Patti’, and a National Award win, this year has, undoubtedly, been one of Kriti’s best.

Hyphen

Kriti embarked on an exciting entrepreneurial journey by venturing into the world of skincare. The actor, known for her radiant glow and flawless beauty, launched her skincare brand ‘Hyphen’. With a commitment to promoting self-love and embracing one’s natural beauty, Hyphen quickly became a household name, resonating with skincare enthusiasts across the nation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)



Blue Butterfly Films

In a bold move, Kriti took a significant step towards shaping the narrative of Indian cinema by launching her production house, ‘Blue Butterfly Films’. This venture signalled not only her intent to explore diverse storytelling but also her commitment to contributing to the evolving landscape of the film industry. Kriti’s foray into production showcased her vision for bringing compelling stories to the forefront.

Do Patti

A debut production venture under the banner of Blue Butterfly Films, Kriti unveiled her first production venture, ‘Do Patti’. The film marks a milestone in Kriti’s career as a producer, promising to be a cinematic delight, with her not just in front of the camera but also donning the hat of a creative force behind it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

National Award win

To crown the year and her achievements with recognition, Kriti Sanon received the prestigious National Award, a testament to her artistic brilliance and contribution to Indian cinema. The accolade was not just a personal triumph but also a celebration of Kriti’s dedication to her craft and the impact she has made through her performances.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon)