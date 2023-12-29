| Looking For Job Deet Is Here To Help You 12

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:15 PM, Fri - 29 December 23

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs, and receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives, and career advice.

DEET is powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com) and job seekers can download, register and create a profile on DEET application. It can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com.

With Workruit Resume Builder (link: bit.ly/instantresume), you can create your resume in less than 5 minutes. Register, choose a resume template, add details to the resume and download & share it

Vetrotech Soft Solutions

Profile: Pickers & Packers

Qualification: SSC, Intermediate, ITI, Diploma & Any Graduates

Age: below 35 years

Salary: 18,000 per month

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 25

Contact: 6301347307

Vetrotech Soft Solutions

Profile: School Teachers

Qualification: Any degree

Experience: 1 year or above

Salary: Rs 35,000 per month

Skill: Communication, Rapport Building

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 20

Contact: 6301347307

Leading Healthcare Company

Profile: Call Center Executive

Experience: 1 year – 4 years

Qualification: Any graduate degree

Languages: Telugu, Hindi & English

Salary: Rs 15,000 – Rs 30,000 per month

Location: Hyderabad

Vacancies: 30

Contact: careers@medicoverhospitals.in

Call for Jobs

Profile: Collection Executive – Operations (Banking)

Qualification: 12th pass or above

Location: Hyderabad and Secunderabad

Experience: Fresher or experience both can apply

Salary: Rs 18,500 per month

Skills: Communication, diligent, courteous, negotiation,

Contact: 8977045594 | 8977900955

Nalanda Corporate Services Pvt. Ltd.

Profile: QC Executive

Qualification: BSc (Chemistry) & M.Sc (Chemistry)

Experience: Freshers & experienced candidates having up to 5 years of experience

Location: Patancheru, Pashamailaram, Kazipally, Zaheerabad

Contact: 9281083845

Nalanda Corporate Services Pvt. Ltd.

Profile: Production Manager

Qualification: BSc/MSc

Experience: 10 years and above

Location: Hyderabad

Contact: jobs@nalandacorporateservices.com | 9010025666 | 9553755111 |

Nalanda Corporate Services Pvt. Ltd.

Profile: Junior Executive QC

Qualification: MSc/BPharma

Experience: 3 years and above

Location: Hyderabad

Contact: jobs@nalandacorporateservices.com 8096422111 | 9347400820

CMS Info Systems Ltd.

Profile: MIS Executive

Experience: 1 year – 2 years

Location: Warangal

Salary: Rs 10,000 – Rs12,000 per month

Qualification: Any graduate degree

Skills: Excel knowledge and Advance Excel knowledge

Vacancies: 5

Contact: 7799807776

Vahaan Bazar Pvt. Ltd.

Profile: Backend MIS Specialist

Salary: Rs 25,000 – Rs 30,000

Qualification: B.Sc /MSc

Experience: 6 years in backend development, database management, or MIS-related roles

Vacancies: 2

Location: Hyderabad

Contact: 9281469011

For any queries (or) details Contact Us at

Phone: 8688519317, Email: help@tsdeet.com, Website: www.tsdeet.com

Phone: 8639217011, Email: info@workruit.com, Website: www.workruit.com