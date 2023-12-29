Looking for job? DEET is here to help you

DEET is powered by Workruit and job seekers can download, register and create a profile on DEET application
Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs, and receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives, and career advice.
DEET is powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com) and job seekers can download, register and create a profile on DEET application. It can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com.
Vetrotech Soft Solutions
Profile: Pickers & Packers
Qualification: SSC, Intermediate, ITI, Diploma & Any Graduates
Age: below 35 years
Salary: 18,000 per month
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 25
Contact: 6301347307
Vetrotech Soft Solutions
Profile: School Teachers
Qualification: Any degree
Experience: 1 year or above
Salary: Rs 35,000 per month
Skill: Communication, Rapport Building
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 20
Contact: 6301347307
Leading Healthcare Company
Profile: Call Center Executive
Experience: 1 year – 4 years
Qualification: Any graduate degree
Languages: Telugu, Hindi & English
Salary: Rs 15,000 – Rs 30,000 per month
Location: Hyderabad
Vacancies: 30
Contact: careers@medicoverhospitals.in
Call for Jobs
Profile: Collection Executive – Operations (Banking)
Qualification: 12th pass or above
Location: Hyderabad and Secunderabad
Experience: Fresher or experience both can apply
Salary: Rs 18,500 per month
Skills: Communication, diligent, courteous, negotiation,
Contact: 8977045594 | 8977900955
Nalanda Corporate Services Pvt. Ltd.
Profile: QC Executive
Qualification: BSc (Chemistry) & M.Sc (Chemistry)
Experience: Freshers & experienced candidates having up to 5 years of experience
Location: Patancheru, Pashamailaram, Kazipally, Zaheerabad
Contact: 9281083845
Nalanda Corporate Services Pvt. Ltd.
Profile: Production Manager
Qualification: BSc/MSc
Experience: 10 years and above
Location: Hyderabad
Contact: jobs@nalandacorporateservices.com | 9010025666 | 9553755111 |
Nalanda Corporate Services Pvt. Ltd.
Profile: Junior Executive QC
Qualification: MSc/BPharma
Experience: 3 years and above
Location: Hyderabad
Contact: jobs@nalandacorporateservices.com 8096422111 | 9347400820
CMS Info Systems Ltd.
Profile: MIS Executive
Experience: 1 year – 2 years
Location: Warangal
Salary: Rs 10,000 – Rs12,000 per month
Qualification: Any graduate degree
Skills: Excel knowledge and Advance Excel knowledge
Vacancies: 5
Contact: 7799807776
Vahaan Bazar Pvt. Ltd.
Profile: Backend MIS Specialist
Salary: Rs 25,000 – Rs 30,000
Qualification: B.Sc /MSc
Experience: 6 years in backend development, database management, or MIS-related roles
Vacancies: 2
Location: Hyderabad
Contact: 9281469011
For any queries (or) details Contact Us at
Phone: 8688519317, Email: help@tsdeet.com, Website: www.tsdeet.com
Phone: 8639217011, Email: info@workruit.com, Website: www.workruit.com