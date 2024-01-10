| Lorry Driver Protest Against Change In Hit And Run Law Sparks Orr Traffic Chaos

Lorry driver protest against change in hit-and-run law sparks ORR traffic chaos

The drivers blocked the highway with vehicles, resulting in hours-long traffic jams on the ORR.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10 January 2024, 07:34 PM

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: Lorry drivers in the state have initiated a protest against the new hit-and-run law introduced by the central government on the Keesara highway in Hyderabad.

The drivers blocked the highway with vehicles, resulting in hours-long traffic jams on the ORR.

Also Read Traffic jam grips Hyderabad during CM Revanth Reddy’s oath ceremony

Earlier, on January 1, drivers across the country launched a protest against a provision in the new penal law related to hit-and-run accidents.

The contested provision imposes severe penalties, including imprisonment for up to 10 years or a fine of Rs 7 lakh, on drivers involved in serious road accidents due to negligent driving, who then flee the scene without notifying authorities.