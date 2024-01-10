Lorry driver protest against change in hit-and-run law sparks ORR traffic chaos

The drivers blocked the highway with vehicles, resulting in hours-long traffic jams on the ORR.
Hyderabad: Lorry drivers in the state have initiated a protest against the new hit-and-run law introduced by the central government on the Keesara highway in Hyderabad.
Earlier, on January 1, drivers across the country launched a protest against a provision in the new penal law related to hit-and-run accidents.
The contested provision imposes severe penalties, including imprisonment for up to 10 years or a fine of Rs 7 lakh, on drivers involved in serious road accidents due to negligent driving, who then flee the scene without notifying authorities.
ట్రాఫిక్ జామ్…ధర్నాకి దిగిన లారీ డ్రైవర్లు
కేంద్ర ప్రభుత్వం తీసుకొచ్చిన హిట్ అండ్ రన్ చట్టాన్ని వ్యతిరేకిస్తూ హైదరాబాదులోని కీసర ఔటర్ రింగ్ రోడ్డుపై లారీ డ్రైవర్లు ఈరోజు ఆందోళనకు దిగారు..
దీంతో ఔటర్ రింగ్ రోడ్డు వద్ద కిలోమీటర్ల మేర వాహనాలు భారీగా నిలిచిపోయాయి. pic.twitter.com/6gdpmi4DgH
