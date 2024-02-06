Musi Riverfront Project: Meinhardt CEO meets CM Revanth Reddy

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy suggested to the company representatives to design the models in such a way that they would suit to the future needs of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A delegation of the Meinhardt Group led by CEO Omar Shahzad met Chief minister A Revanth Reddy at the Secretariat on Tuesday and expressed interest to execute the Musi Riverfront Development Project. The company officials made a powerpoint presentation on the designs of the projects they have implemented in different countries and draft designs that would suit the Musi Riverfront.

The Chief Minister suggested to the company representatives to design the models in such a way that they would suit to the future needs of the city. The very outlines of the Hyderabad City would undergo a change with the expansion of its road network with the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and Regional Ring Road (RRR) and upcoming railway lines around the city, he said, also asking for the Musi riverfront development model to be designed in accordance with the needs of the expansion plans.

Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Authority Principal Secretary Dana Kishore, HMDA Joint Commissioner and Musi River Front Development Corporation MD Amrapali were present.

During his recent visit to London and Dubai, the Chief Minister had inspected the riverfront projects there and held meetings with representatives of foreign companies and firms that could help in implementation of the Musi Riverfront Project.