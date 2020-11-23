Lorry owners thank CM KCR

By | Published: 10:01 pm 10:03 pm

Hyderabad: Welcoming the Telangana government’s decision to waive off the Motor Vehicle tax for commercial vehicles from March to September, Telangana Lorry Owners Association president N Bhaskar Reddy said Telangana was the first State in the country to extend such assistance. The move would go a long way in extending the much-needed help to over 3.30 lakh commercial vehicles owners, truck drivers particularly. Depending on the vehicle category, each truck driver will get benefited by Rs 5000 to Rs 20,000 per quarter, said Reddy. “We thank Chief Minister for positively responding to our appeals,” Reddy said.

Theatre owners welcome decision

Permitting the movie theatres to increase number of shows and revising ticket charges, waiver of minimum demand charges for HT, LT categories and State GST reimbursement for small budget movies have been welcomed by the industry. There are 160 single screen theatres and nearly 100 multiplexes in GHMC limits. “Since eight months, single screen theatres have been shut and many owners are incurring huge losses. These measures will bring in respite to the owners,” said Telangana Exhibitors Association secretary, M Vijender Reddy. “It’s a much-needed relief from Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. As promised earlier, he showered sops for Telugu film industry which was badly hit during the pandemic,” said VL Sridhar, Asian Cinemas.

‘This is real Deepavali for us’

Since united AP, Telangana Nayee Brahmana Seva Sangam has been appealing for power charges waiver but none responded to the pleas, said its president R Balakrishna. “We thank the Chief Minister for extending free power to 22,000 salons across GHMC limits and 70,000 across the State. Not only waiver of power charges, he has offered tickets of Asifnagar and Santhosh nagar divisions from our community members. This is real Deepavali for us,” said Balakrishna.

TIF welcomes initiatives

Telangana Industrialists Federation (TIF) welcomed the steps announced by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in the GHMC election manifesto to help in the post-Covid recovery of the Industry. The local industrial segment especially SMEs and MSMEs were badly affected by the Covid crisis and lockdown. TIF had appealed to the government for relief in the minimum electricity charges for LT & HT power. “We are pleased to note this demand is being conceded by the CM and hope this positive step will benefit budding entrepreneurs & MSME industrialists,” said K Sudhir Reddy, president, TIF.

TIF also expressed satisfaction over the abolition of MV Tax for transport vehicles for the period of March-September. Together with the relief of 50 per cent on property tax and 90 per cent reduction in late payment penalty, this should alleviate the burden of the distressed industrial segment.

Promise to waive MV tax draws praise

The TRS manifesto promising waiver in motor vehicle tax of Rs 267 crore for 3,37,611 vehicles in the State for March to September is garnering appreciation from all quarters.

Telangana State Taxi and Drivers JAC chairman Shaik Salauddin welcomed the step which he says will benefit many taxi drivers who have faced difficulties due to the pandemic. “We are thankful that the TRS has considered our request and included it in their manifesto. It will directly benefit about 5,10,000 taxi drivers in the State who were affected not just because of the pandemic but also due to the floods,” said Salauddin.

Although the waiver is for transportation vehicles, automotive dealers in the State also feel that this waiver will send a positive signal to the auto industry in Telangana. The industry, according to a dealer, has gone through many ups and downs due to the long Covid-19-led lockdowns and also due to the recent floods. “This waiver will improve the sentiment among the transport vehicle owners and also send a positive signal to the auto industry on how the party is keen on improving the situation in the State,” the dealer said.

