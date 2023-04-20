Lorry runs over two children on NH-65 in Sangareddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:30 PM, Thu - 20 April 23

Sangareddy: Two children died while the father of one of the children sustained serious injuries when a speeding lorry ran over them on NH-65 at Nandikandi village in Sadasivapet Mandal on Thursday evening.

They were identified as MD Riyan (14) and MD Shakeel (6). The children were crossing the road along with Shakeel’s father MD Feroz when the lorry ran over them. Death was instant for both children.

Relatives of the victims staged a protest and demanded the Sadasivapet Police to hand over the lorry driver to them. As the situation was turning tense, the police have managed to shift the driver from the spot.

A case was registered and the bodies were shifted to the government hospital Sadasivapet for postmortem.