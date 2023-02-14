Love melody ‘Manasu Manasu Tho’ from new-age platonic love story ‘Telusa Manasa’ out

Hyderabad: ‘Kerintha’ fame Parvateesam and Jashvika pair up for Sri Balaji Pictures’ new-age platonic love story ‘Telusa Manasa’, written and directed by Vaibhav. Producers Varsha Mundada and Madhavi are bankrolling it.

This village-based story has Parvateesam in the role of a balloon-seller named Malli Babu, while Jashvika will be seen as Sujatha, a health assistant. They fall in love with each other and despite their reciprocal feelings, they struggle to confess their love for each other due to inhibitions.

Much as Malli Babu tries his best to express himself to Sujatha on several occasions, he fails to. All of a sudden, the castles that Malli Babu built in the air collapse. Distance grows between him and Sujatha. Do they ever meet again in life? That’s the crux of the story of ‘Telusa Manasa’.

Days after star producer Dil Raju released the film’s first-look poster, ‘Waltair Veerayya’ sensation Bobby Kolli on Tuesday unveiled a lovely song titled ‘Manasu Manasu Tho’ and wished the team of the movie all the best.

The perfect Valentine’s Day song is one of the best compositions from Gopi Sundar, the star composer of superhit albums like ‘Ninnu Kori’. Sri Krishna’s voice is soothing. Vanamali’s lyrics are laced with depth. The lines are about the joy of the lover boy over meeting his soulmate. He is buoyed by the new dawn of his life and sings in awe of the new-found relationship. Prasad Edara’s cinematography adds a degree of charm.

The song makes us believe that the National Award-winning music director has dished out one of the best sets of tunes for ‘Telusa Manasa’. Debutant director Vaibhav is carving the movie as a new-age love story. More details concerning the movie will be revealed soon.

Rohini Hattangadi, Mahesh Achanta, Ali Reza, Lavanya, Master Advitej, Venky, Shiva, Shoban and others are also part of the cast.