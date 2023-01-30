Pawan Kalyan’s massive action drama with director Sujeeth kick-starts in Hyderabad

Leading Telugu film star Pawan Kalyan is uniting with Sujeeth, one of the most exciting young directors in the industry.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:11 PM, Mon - 30 January 23

Hyderabad: Leading Telugu film star Pawan Kalyan is uniting with Sujeeth, one of the most exciting young directors in the industry, for a massive action drama that was announced a few days ago. The film, written and directed by Sujeeth, will be bankrolled by top producer DVV Danayya under DVV Entertainment, the banner that backed the globally popular, Oscar-nominated ‘RRR’ in 2022.

The puja ceremony of the prestigious film was held at Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad on Monday.

The film’s muhurtam, organised at 10.19 am at the venue, was held in the presence of Pawan Kalyan, director Sujeeth and chief guests including producers Allu Aravind, D Suresh Babu, AM Rathnam, Dil Raju, Dr KL Narayana, Gemini Kiran, KL Damodar Prasad, BVSN Prasad, Krishna, PDV Prasad, producer Kartikeya, directors Harish Shankar, Sriwass, Vivek Atreya, art director Anand Sai, writer Kona Venkat, and artist Narra Srinivas, to name a few.

While Allu Aravind, and Dil Raju formally handed over the script to the team, Suresh Babu switched on the camera. Allu Aravind sounded the clapboard as well.

Director Sujeeth, who is among the popular storytellers in Telugu cinema, is well-known for his entertainers and actioners like ‘Run Raja Run’ and ‘Saaho’ and he promises an equally powerful and impactful drama with Pawan Kalyan as well.

The film, to be mounted on a lavish scale, will have noted cinematographer Ravi K Chandran cranking the camera and AS Prakash handling production design. S Thaman, who scored the music for Pawan Kalyan’s super hit Bheemla Nayak, is the composer.

With a story that will tap Pawan Kalyan’s strength to perfection, Sujeeth’s ease with action dramas, Thaman’s electrifying music score and a terrific crew, DVV Danayya assures a film that’ll be a feast for action junkies and the star’s fans. Other details about the film’s cast, crew will be shared shortly.