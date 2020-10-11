Lovers commit suicide in Siddipet district

The two died while undergoing treatment at Osmania an hour after they were brought to the hospital on Sunday morning. Siddipet Rural Police registered a case.

Siddipet: A youth and a minor girl, who were in love, died by suicide after consuming pesticide at Venkatapur village of Siddipet Rural mandal in Siddipet district fearing that they would not get the nod from their families for their marriage.

The youth, Gundala Anand (24), and his lover, a 17-year old girl from the same village, left their home on Saturday evening and they were found in an unconscious state by their parents at the boy’s mango orchard on the outskirts of the village on Sunday morning. They were shifted to Osmania General Hospital, Hyderabad, on the advice of doctors at Government Hospital Siddipet.

The two died while undergoing treatment at Osmania an hour after they were brought to the hospital on Sunday morning. Siddipet Rural Police registered a case.

